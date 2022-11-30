Fields’ status for Bears still in question with Packers next

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ status for Sunday’s game against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers remains in question because of an injury to his nonthrowing shoulder. Fields practiced Wednesday on a limited basis after missing last week’s loss at the New York Jets. He threw lightly on the field prior to that game but did not play. Fields separated his left shoulder and suffered some ligament damage in the AC joint when he was tackled on a designed run late in Chicago’s loss at Atlanta two weeks ago. He participated in practice on a limited basis leading up to the game at New York.

