FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 13

Given that Aaron Rodgers has said he plans to play in Week 13, he is projected as if he will start and play the full game. Is Kansas City’s Isiah Pacheco a no-brainer start? He’s getting close. Pacheco had only a 54.2% snap rate last week, but had 22 carries and a target on 39 snaps for a 59.0% opportunity-per-snap rate. Let’s check in on Michael Pittman since Matt Ryan returned as the Colts’ starter. In the past three games, Pittman has averaged 9.0 targets (which is a 30.0% target share). The results: just 63.0 yards per game and one total touchdown. He now draws a matchup against a Cowboys team that ranks in the top 10 in adjusted fantasy points per target allowed to receivers.

