Cyclist Rebellin dies after hit by truck while training

MILAN (AP) — Italian cyclist Davide Rebellin has died after being struck by a truck while training. He was 51. Rebellin was riding near the town of Montebello Vicentino in northern Italy when he was hit by a truck near a motorway junction. The vehicle did not stop although Italian media reported that the driver may have been unaware of the collision. Local police are working to reconstruct the incident and find the driver. Rebellin had only retired from professional cycling last month after a career of 30 years. His successes included victories at Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico as well as winning a stage in the 1996 edition of the Giro d’Italia.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.