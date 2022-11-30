Bears safety Jackson to miss rest of season with foot injury

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson will miss the remainder of the season because of a foot injury. Coach Matt Eberflus says the Bears are not sure if Jackson will need surgery to repair the Lisfranc injury. The Bears placed Jackson on injured reserve on Tuesday. He was hurt in the second quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Jets. Leading receiver Darnell Mooney also suffered a season-ending ankle injury in that game. The Bears placed safety Dane Cruikshank on injured reserve on Wednesday. They signed quarterback Tim Boyle from Detroit’s practice squad to the active roster, with Justin Fields recovering from a left shoulder injury and Trevor Siemian dealing with a strained oblique.

