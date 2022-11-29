White Sox round out coaching staff under new manager Grifol

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have rounded out their coaching staff under new manager Pedro Grifol, hiring José Castro as their hitting coach and Eddie Rodriguez as third base coach. They also announced Chris Johnson as assistant hitting coach, Mike Tosar as major league fielding coordinator and Geoff Head is senior director of sports performance. Daryl Boston returns as first base coach. Castro spent the past eight seasons as Atlanta’s assistant hitting coach and was part of a staff that helped the Braves win the 2021 World Series. The 63-year-old Rodriguez has 40 years of professional coaching experience, the past three as Kansas City’s minor-league field coordinator. He was the Royals’ third-base coach from 2011-13.

