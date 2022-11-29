Wheeler nets hat trick, Hellebuyck and Jets blank Avs 5-0

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Blake Wheeler had three goals and an assist, Connor Hellebuyck made 40 saves and the Winnipeg Jets routed the reigning Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche 5-0. Mark Scheifele added a goal and two assists, and Josh Morrissey had a goal and an assist. Cole Perfetti contributed three assists. Hellebuyck’s third shutout of the season and 31st of his career began a four-game homestand at Canada Life Centre, where the Jets are 8-2-0. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 19 shots for Colorado, which opened a four-game trip. It was the second time this season the Avalanche were shut out.

