Tiger Woods doesn’t ‘have much left in this leg’ to compete

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Tiger Woods is painting an uncertain future when it comes to his golf and the friction in the golf world. Woods is at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas only as a tournament host. He says plantar fasciitis in his right foot makes it hard to walk. He says he doesn’t have much left in this leg. Woods played only three majors and nine rounds this year. He doesn’t expect to play much more than that. As for the animosity between the PGA Tour and Saudi-funded LIV Golf, Woods says there can be no way forward as long as Greg Norman is involved.

