TCU QB Duggan goes from losing job to winning every game
By STEPHEN HAWKINS
AP Sports Writer
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Third-ranked TCU might not be undefeated, getting ready for the Big 12 championship game and on the verge of making the College Football Playoff if they didn’t have quarterback Max Duggan. The fourth-year senior lost his starting job going into this season. He took over when the other starter got hurt in the opener, and has since been one of the nation’s most efficient passers. Duggan has completed two-thirds of his passes and leads the Big 12 with 3,070 yards and 29 touchdowns. His teammates call him a warrior and a leader. The Horned Frogs play No. 13 Kansas State on Saturday.