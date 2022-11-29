Swinney: Top TD pass catcher Beaux Collins done for the year

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says injured receiver Beaux Collins needs surgery on his separated shoulder and won’t play the rest of the season. Collins leads the 10th-ranked Tigers with five touchdown catches. He returned to action last week against South Carolina after missing the previous two games. Collins had two catches including a 59-yard grab that was Clemson’s longest completion of the season. Collins later reinjured the shoulder in the 31-30 defeat. Swinney said Tuesday that Collins most likely would undergo surgery next week. He won’t play in the ACC championship game on Saturday or a bowl game.

