Stars sign Hintz to $67.5M, 8-year extension through 30-31

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Stars have signed center Roope Hintz to a $67.5 million, eight-year contract extension. The deal announced Tuesday takes effect at the start of next season, and goes through the 2030-31 season with an average value of $8.45 million. Hintz has 88 goals and 106 assists in his 261 games over five NHL seasons, all with the Stars. The 26-year-old Finland native set career highs with 37 goals and 35 assists last season. He has eight goals and 16 assists in 22 games this year.

