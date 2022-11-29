Slugging Abreu joins Astros team looking to repeat as champs

HOUSTON (AP) — José Abreu has spent his entire nine-year MLB career with the Chicago White Sox, but Astros owner Jim Crane isn’t worried about how the newly signed first baseman will fit in with his teammates in Houston. “José pulled out his phone last night and had the phone numbers of our entire team,” Crane said with a laugh. “So, I guess he knows some of the guys.” Abreu was introduced in Houston on Tuesday after signing a three-year contract with the World Series champions, adding another powerful hitter to a lineup full of them.

