Scott scores 18, No. 22 Maryland blows out Louisville 79-54

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Donta Scott scored 18 points and No. 22 Maryland made five consecutive 3-pointers to open the second half in a runaway 79-54 victory over winless Louisville. The Terrapins led throughout, including 37-26 at halftime. Don Carey sank the first of two from long range during the 15-6 surge that featured two 3s from Scott and one from Hakim Hart. Maryland posted its seventh consecutive double-digit win under new coach Kevin Willard. El Ellis scored 15 points for the Cardinals, whose nightmarish start continued as they shot 34% against their third ranked opponent in four games.

