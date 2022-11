GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he expects to play Sunday at Chicago after a rib injury knocked him out of a 40-33 loss at Philadelphia. Rodgers left in the second half of the game because of the rib injury. He already has been playing with a broken right thumb. He hurt his thumb on the final play of a 27-22 loss to the New York Giants on Oct. 9.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.