Pirates add Santana looking for power, veteran presence

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed veteran first baseman/designated hitter Carlos Santana to a one-year contract. The deal is worth $6.75 million. The arrival of the 36-year-old gives the young Pirates an experienced hitter who the team hopes will serve as a role model in 2023. The switch-hitting Santana split time between Kansas City and Seattle in 2022, hitting .202 with 19 home runs and 60 RBIs. He provided some much-needed pop to Seattle’s lineup after arriving in a trade in June, slugging 15 home runs to help the Mariners reach the postseason for the first time since 2001.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.