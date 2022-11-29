JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Led by Carter Hendricksen’s 15 points, the North Florida Ospreys defeated the Trinity Baptist Eagles 90-49 on Tuesday night. The Ospreys are now 2-4 with the victory.

