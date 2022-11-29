Neymar to miss Brazil’s last group game at World Cup
By TALES AZZONI
AP Sports Writer
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil’s team doctor says Neymar will miss the last group game at the World Cup because of a right ankle injury. Rodrigo Lasmar says the Brazil forward will not face Cameroon in the Group G game on Friday. Neymar missed Monday’s 1-0 win over Switzerland. Brazil secured its spot in the round of 16 with the victory. Lasmar says right back Danilo and left back Alex Sandro also won’t play against Cameroon because of injuries.