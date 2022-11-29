McIlroy missing South Africa for sweep of 5 oldest Opens

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Two of the five oldest national Opens in golf are being played this week in South Africa and Australia. It’s a good time to note that Rory McIlroy’s playoff loss in the South African Open is all that’s keeping him from sweeping the five oldest Opens. He already has the British Open, U.S. Open, Australian Open and Canadian Open. Arnold Palmer and Gary Player also have four of the five. In other golf news, Karrie Webb tells of winning a rain-interrupted match with Cameron Smith. As for Sergio Garcia? The Spaniard is no longer part of the top 100 in the world ranking after 23 years.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.