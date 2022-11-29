Lane Kiffin signs new contract with Mississippi

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Lane Kiffin has signed a new contract to remain at Mississippi. The school announced the deal Tuesday, but didn’t release details. The 47-year-old Kiffin has gone 23-12 in three seasons with the Rebels, who lost four of their last five games to finish the regular season at 8-4. Ole Miss had its first 10-win regular season in 2021 and is headed to a bowl game for the third straight year. Kiffin was regarded as a leading candidate for the Auburn job. The Tigers have since hired Liberty’s Hugh Freeze.

