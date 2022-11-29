Julius Randle scores 36 as Knicks rout Pistons 140-110
By DAVE HOGG
Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) — Julius Randle scored a season-high 36 points, and the New York Knicks extended their win streak against the Detroit Pistons to 11 games with a 140-110 victory. Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson each scored 16 points for New York, which had lost four of five. Mitchell Robinson grabbed 13 rebounds, and reserve Immanuel Quickley had 15 points. Isaiah Stewart scored 19 points for Detroit, which hasn’t beaten New York since Jan. 7, 2020. Bojan Bogdanovic and Marvin Bagley III each had 13 points.