Gonzaga’s brutal slate continues with No. 6 Baylor up next

Gonzaga has already faced a brutal schedule this season with wins over No. 19 Kentucky and No. 20 Michigan State and losses to second-ranked Texas and fifth-ranked Purdue. Next up: No. 6 Baylor on Friday night at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. It will be a rematch of the 2021 national championship game won by the Bears in a rout. Other marquee games this week include Creighton-Texas in the Big East-Big 12 Battle, North Carolina-Indiana in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge and Michigan facing Kentucky at the 02 Arena in London.

