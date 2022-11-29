Flames spoil Tkachuk’s return to Calgary, beat Panthers 6-2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Dillon Dube scored short-handed and had two assists, and the Flames spoiled Matthew Tkachuk’s return to Calgary by beating the Florida Panthers 6-2. Rasmus Andersson, Jonathan Huberdeau, Tyler Toffoli and Andrew Mangiapane each had a goal and an assist, and Brett Ritchie also scored for the Flames, who improved to 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. Dan Vladar made 30 saves. Nick Cousins and Sam Reinhart scored for the Panthers, who dropped to 3-4-3 in their last 10. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 17 of 23 shots.

