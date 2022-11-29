Croatia charged for World Cup fans’ taunts of Canada goalie

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Croatia fans’ taunts aimed at the Canada goalkeeper who has Serbian family ties led FIFA to open a disciplinary case at the World Cup. FIFA says the charge against the Croatian soccer federation was “due to the behavior of its fans.” It cited rules relating to discrimination and security at games. Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan was born in an ethnic Serb region of Croatia that was part of the conflict that split the former Yugoslavia in the 1990s. He moved as a child with his family to Canada and chose to represent that country at soccer.

