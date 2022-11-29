Bears place Jackson on injured reserve with foot injury

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have placed safety Eddie Jackson on injured reserve because of a foot injury that could keep him out for the remainder of the season. The Bears are last in the NFC North with five games remaining. They’ve dropped five in a row and are coming off a loss to the New York Jets that was particularly painful. Leading receiver Darnell Mooney suffered a season-ending ankle injury that coach Matt Eberflus said Monday requires surgery. The Bears placed him on IR on Tuesday and signed practice squad defensive back A.J. Thomas to the active roster.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.