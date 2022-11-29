Analysis: Early NBA MVP race has crowded field of candidates

DENVER (AP) — Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic is quietly turning in another NBA MVP-worthy season. He’s trying to join the company of Larry Bird, Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell as players who won the award in three straight seasons. Jokic is hardly the odds-on favorite, though, trailing a crowded field that includes Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum and Stephen Curry. This may be Jokic’s most unselfish season. The player nicknamed “Joker” is averaging a career-best 8.8 assists through a quarter of the season. He’s also scoring 23 points a game and grabbing 9.8 rebounds.

