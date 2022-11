MARTIN, Tenn. — Parker Stewart hit a pair of free throws with five seconds left to help UT Martin hold off McNeese, 86-83. Trae English hit a 3-pointer with eight seconds left to get the Cowboys within one, 84-83, but he missed a 3 to tie the game with a second left.

