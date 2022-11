EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Blake Hinson hit 4 of 5 from three-point range and scored 22 points as Pittsburgh posted its highest-scoring game in the last two seasons as the Panthers cruised past Northwestern, 87-58 in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Pittsburgh shot a blistering 63.6% from beyond the arc, knocking down 14 of 22 shots to score 42 of its 57 points from long range.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.