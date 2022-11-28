England striker Kane cleared to play Wales at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Harry Kane will be available to start for England in the team’s final World Cup group game against Wales. The striker took a hit on his ankle in England’s opening game against Iran and looked off the pace in the 0-0 draw with the United States on Friday. England coach Gareth Southgate said the injury had caused issues with Kane’s foot but says the player would be available against Wales. Southgate says “he is fine in terms of the knock he had. He’s trained well.” England needs only a draw against Wales to guarantee advancement from Group B.

