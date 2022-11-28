Chelsea draws trip to Man City in FA Cup third round

LONDON (AP) — For Chelsea to reach a fourth consecutive FA Cup final, it will have to go through Manchester City in the third round. Chelsea will head to Manchester when the big guns enter the competition over the weekend of Jan. 6-9. The Blues have made it to Wembley in each of the last three years but have ultimately gone down to Arsenal, Leicester and Liverpool respectively. Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties last season to lift the trophy for the eighth time and launches its defense at Anfield against English Premier League struggler Wolverhampton. Manchester United hosts Everton. West Ham makes the short trip to Brentford, and Southampton travels to Crystal Palace.Premier League leader Arsenal and high-flying Newcastle drew away games at League One sides Oxford and Sheffield Wednesday.

