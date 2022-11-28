AP source: Mavs close to deal with 4-time All-Star Walker
By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Sports Writer
A person with knowledge of the agreement says the Dallas Mavericks are close to a deal with four-time All-Star guard Kemba Walker. The career of the 32-year-old Walker has been on hold because of knee issues. He could give superstar Luka Doncic some much-needed backcourt help with the struggling Mavericks. Dallas is on a season-worst four-game losing streak to drop below .500 after reaching the Western Conference finals last season. Walker was limited 80 games the previous two seasons because of knee problems.