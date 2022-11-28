AP source: Clevinger agrees to 1-year contract with White Sx

CHICAGO (AP) — A person familiar with the agreement tells The Associated Press the Chicago White Sox bolstered their rotation by agreeing to a one-year contract with right-hander Mike Clevinger. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was subject to a successful physical. The 31-year-old Clevinger went 7-7 with a 4.33 ERA in 23 games, 22 starts, for San Diego this year. He missed the 2021 season after he had Tommy John surgery. Chicago is looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2022 season, when it went 81-81 and finished 11 games back of surprising AL Central champion Cleveland.

