ACC, SEC set to begin inter-league challenge next season

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast and Southeastern conferences are set to begin an annual inter-conference men’s and women’s basketball battle next season. The leagues and ESPN announced Monday the creation of the ACC/SEC Challenge for both sports for the 2023-24 season. That marks an end to the ACC/Big Ten Challenge established by ESPN with the leagues in 1999. The women’s version followed eight years later. The final edition takes place this week. The SEC/Big 12 Challenge began for the men during the 2013-14 season, followed by the women a year later. Its final edition comes in January.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.