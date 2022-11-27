BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Led by Adarian Hudson’s 22 points, the UT Southern Firehawks defeated the Samford Bulldogs 84-82 on Sunday night. The Firehawks improved to 1-2 with the win and the Bulldogs fell to 6-2.

