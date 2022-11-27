Tulsa fires coach Philip Montgomery after 8 seasons, 4 bowls

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tulsa fired coach Philip Montgomery, who spent eight seasons at the school and took them to four bowl games. The Golden Hurricane finished their season 5-7 after beating Houston on the road Saturday. It was not enough to keep the school from making a change. Montgomery finished 43-53 in his first head coaching job. He was offensive coordinator at Baylor before taking over at Tulsa in 2015, but the Golden Hurricane’s offense was up and down throughout Montgomery’s tenure.

