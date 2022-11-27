Texas State fires coach Jake Spavital after 4 years, 13 wins

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Texas State football coach Jake Spavital has been fired after four seasons in which the Bobcats won just 13 games. Texas State finished its second consecutive 4-8 season on Saturday with a 41-13 loss at home to Louisiana-Lafayette. The Sun Belt program has had only one winning season since moving up to the Bowl Subdivision in 2012. The 37-year-old Spavita was one of the youngest head coaches in major college football when he was hired after the 2018 season.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.