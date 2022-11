PHILADELPHIA — Clark Slajchert scored 26 points and Pennsylvania cruised to an 86-73 victory over Delaware. Slajchert had three steals for the Quakers (5-4). Jordan Dingle hit four 3-pointers and scored 22. Nick Spinoso sank 8 of 12 shots and finished with 18 points. The Blue Hens (3-3) were led by Jameer Nelson Jr., who finished with 30 points and five assists.

