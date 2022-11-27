Shiffrin’s bid for 6th win on home snow off to good start

KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Overall World Cup champion Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States leads after the first run of a slalom as she remains on course for a third straight win in the discipline and a sixth on home snow. Shiffrin has a lead of 0.21 seconds over Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener and 0.22 over Katharina Liensberger of Austria. Shiffrin hails from Vail, Colorado, but she can almost consider Killington a hometown race as she honed her skills nearby at the Burke Mountain Academy as a teenager. Shiffrin has won all five World Cup slaloms held there and also won the two season-opening slalom races last weekend.

