Ravens-Jaguars game delayed about 20 minutes by weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Baltimore-Jacksonville game was delayed about 20 minutes because of inclement weather. Heavy rain started falling about a half hour before the scheduled start in Jacksonville, and nearby lightning prompted officials to clear the stands and the playing field. Both teams retreated to locker rooms. The Jaguars returned to the field to start warming up again about 1:05 p.m. (EST), followed a few minutes later by the Ravens.

