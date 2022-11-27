Poor run defense threatens to stall Seahawks’ playoff push

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks thought they had solved their problems stopping the run. But the Seahawks’ run defense has been terrible in their past two games, both losses. Josh Jacobs ran for 229 yards in the Raiders’ 40-34 win in overtime on Sunday, including 86 yards for the game-winning touchdown. That’s the most yards ever by a running back against against Seattle, and the Raiders’ 283 total rushing yards were also the most ever allowed by the Seahawks. Seattle fell out of first place in the NFC West. If the Seahawks want to make the playoffs, they’ll need to try and fix their run defense again.

