Oquendo, Hill lead Georgia past East Tennessee State 62-47

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Kario Oquendo scored 16 points, Justin Hill added 14 points off the bench, and Georgia defeated East Tennessee State 62-47. Georgia built a double-digit lead after East Tennessee State tied the game at 36 in the second half, holding the Buccaneers scoreless over the next 7 1/2 minutes. Jusaun Holt, Terry Roberts and Hill hit 3-pointers and the Bulldogs went ahead 50-36 before a 4-minute scoring drought of their own. ETSU’s Jordan King and Georgia’s Braelen Bridges traded baskets and the offenses began to connect again. A jumper by Hill at 4:43 gave the Bulldogs a 54-41 lead and Georgia took it home from there.

