Oklahoma State routs Prairie View A&M 76-53

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Avery Anderson III scored 16 points, Moussa Cisse added a double-double and Oklahoma State breezed to a 76-53 victory over Prairie View A&M. Anderson sank half of his eight shots with a 3-pointer to help Oklahoma State (5-2) earn its third straight win. Cisse finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season. He added four blocks and has blocked at least two shots in 10 straight games dating to last season. Bryce Thompson had 13 points and Quion Williams scored 11 off the bench. Jeremiah Gambrell hit three 3-pointers and scored 16 to pace Prairie View A&M (4-3). Trajan Wesley had 10 points.

