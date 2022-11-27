Odermatt beats Kilde in super-G for 2nd win of season

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — Marco Odermatt is already living up to his billing as the favorite for the overall World Cup title. The Swiss skier beat Aleksander Aamodt Kilde on Sunday to win a super-G in Lake Louise, Alberta, for his second victory in three races this season. Odermatt finished 0.37 seconds ahead of Kilde and 0.78 in front of two-time Olympic super-G champion Matthias Mayer. The 25-year-old Odermatt won the only other race this season prior to this weekend. He was third Saturday in the downhill. Kilde won that race and the season is already shaping up to be a great duel between the two big rivals.

