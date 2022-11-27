No. 4 Ohio State women roll past North Alabama 105-67

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 23 points and Cotie McMahon added 20 to lead No. 4 Ohio State past North Alabama 105-67 to improve to 6-0. The Buckeyes shot 58.6% from the field as all five starters reached double figures in scoring. North Alabama trailed by eight points with less than eight minutes to go in the second quarter, but Ohio State extended its lead on an 11-0 run keyed by five points from Madison Greene. The Buckeyes held a 59-37 lead at halftime and stretched it to as large as 39 with less than three minutes remaining. Skyler Gill led the Lions with 23 points and 12 rebounds. They fell to 3-3.

