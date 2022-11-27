No. 18 Michigan State holds off Portland 88-87

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tyson Walker scored 15 points to lead five scorers in double figures and No. 12 Michigan State pulled out a 78-77 win over Portland in the fifth place game of the Phil Knight Invitational. The Spartans had a 12 point with less than four minutes. After outscoring the Spartans 13-2 in the last three minutes and getting eight points in less than 30 seconds to make it 78-77 with 40.5 seconds to play, Portland rebounded a Spartan miss with 8.1 seconds to go. Then the Pilots got the ball inside to Tyler Robertson and his shot rolled off the rim and a desperation putback by Juan Sebastian Gorosito wasn’t close. Robertson and Alden Applewhite both had 16 for Portland.

