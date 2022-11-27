Skip to Content
Milton, Harris lead 76ers’ rout of Magic

By DICK SCANLON
Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Shake Milton had 29 points and seven assists, and the Philadelphia 76ers routed the Orlando Magic 133-103. Tobias Harris added 25 points for Philadelphia, which also beat the Magic 107-99 on Friday night. Danuel House Jr. scored 19 points, and fellow reserve Paul Reed had 12 points and 13 rebounds. Paolo Banchero led Orlando with 18 points and Franz Wagner scored 17 for the Magic, who lost their fourth straight.

Associated Press

