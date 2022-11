ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Demaree King tossed in 22 points to lead Jacksonville State to an 81-71 victory over North Dakota State in the Lobo Classic. King sank three 3-pointers and 7 of 9 free throws for the Gamecocks (3-4). Skyelar Potter pitched in with 15 points and nine rebounds. Clarence Jackson hit three 3s and scored 12. Jacari White led the way for the Bison (1-7) with 19 points.

