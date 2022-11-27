Kansas State parting ways with longtime volleyball coach

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State has decided to part with longtime volleyball coach Suzie Fritz after 22 years. The school announced Sunday that Fritz would not return next year despite having a 393-263 overall record and leading the Wildcats to the NCAA Tournament 13 times as the head coach. K-State athletic director Gene Taylor said he appreciates Fritz’s leadership and what she did to advance the program. Fritz won more games than any other Kansas State volleyball coach. But her teams have struggled in recent years and recorded only 15 wins in each of the past two seasons.

