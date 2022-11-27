Germany salvages 1-1 draw with Spain at World Cup

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Germany forward Niclas Füllkrug salvaged a 1-1 draw against Spain at the World Cup. The Germans still need to win their last group match to have a chance of advancing to the knockout stage. The four-time champions were eliminated in the group stage four years ago in Russia. Álvaro Morata put Spain ahead in the 62nd minute and Füllkrug equalized in the 83rd. Germany will next face Costa Rica. The Costa Ricans defeated Japan 1-0 earlier in the day. Even a win may not be enough for the Germans. They are in last place in Group E and need the other result to go their way.

