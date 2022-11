HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Austin Crowley’s 24 points helped Southern Miss defeat Mobile 103-52. Crowley added three steals for the Golden Eagles, who remained undefeated through seven games. Felipe Haase added 17 points and 12 rebounds. DeAndre Pinckney finished with 12 points. Damariee Jones finished with 12 points and seven rebounds for the Rams. Mobile also got seven points from Ezra McKenna and Alan Lang finished with six points.

