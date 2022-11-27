Colorado fends off feisty Yale in 65-62 win

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Tristan da Silva scored 20 points and reserve J’Vonne Hadley scored 12 shooting 5 for 6 and Colorado held off Yale in the final seconds for a 65-62 win. Following a Yale timeout, Colorado’s Julian Hammond III made two foul shots with nine seconds left for a three-point lead. After another Yale timeout, Jalen Gabbidon stole Bez Mbeng’s inbounds pass, got fouled and made two foul shots to seal it with five seconds left. John Poulakidas scored 22 points for Yale shooting 6 for 8 from 3-point range.

