Brown scores 36, Tatum-less Celtics outlast Wizards 130-121

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored a season-high 36 points and the Boston Celtics held off the Washington Wizards 130-121. Malcolm Brogdon added 17 points and Derrick White finished with 15 for the Celtics, who have won three straight and 12 of their last 13. It is also Boston’s second win this season over Washington, which has lost its last three. Celtics star Jayson Tatum missed his first game this season with a sprained left ankle. But his absence didn’t slow down the offense, as Boston jumped out to 17-point halftime edge and grew its lead as high as 26 in the third quarter. Bradley Beal led Washington with 30 points.

